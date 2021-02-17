JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Covid vaccine faces global production hurdles; Moscow has entrusted future of Sputnik V jab to sprawling network of private companies around world” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy, Max Seddon
“Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V … if it is going to meet a target of vaccinating almost one-tenth of the world’s population … must rely on a factory in Brasília, production lines in South Korea and a plant in the Indian city of Hyderabad. … With limited production capacity in Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), … managing Sputnik V’s distribution, has turned to partner countries …. [o]ften … with pledges to supply the host government … millions of doses ….”
