JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Asia Pivot Spurs Boom in Chinese Classes” – AFP

“… The boom in demand for Chinese lessons in Russia illustrates the country’s pivot toward Asia as tensions build between Moscow and the West. … Pummeled by multiple rounds of Western sanctions, Russia’s economic and technological development is becoming more dependent on China. … The popularity of Chinese classes might be starting to catch up with demand for English lessons in the country. … While English still retains a dominant position, the number of high school students who chose Chinese as a foreign language during their final school exams has doubled in one year to 17,000, according to the state education watchdog Rosobrnadzor. …”

