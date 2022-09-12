JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russians ‘fled like Olympic sprinters’ as Ukraine retook north-east; Offensive was months in the making and relied on western military equipment” – Financial Times

“[A] Ukrainian commander … [says] gritty determination, careful planning and astute use of limited western military equipment … [are the reasons for] … Ukrainian troops … liberat[ing] 3,000 square kilometres in … six days …. Many Ukrainians hope the rout could mark a turning point …. [reportedly] push[ing] Russian forces back to within 50km of the border in the north-east[] … follow[ing] a separate attack … in the south, around … strategic … Kherson. The combined arms operation, … a co-ordinated attack with tanks, infantry and air cover, has confounded sceptics who thought … Ukrain[e] … lacked sufficient troops and equipment to break what had seemed to be … [becoming] a military stalemate. It has validated a deliberate strategy … to corrode Russia’s numerical strength and vast artillery machine … [with] precise western rockets and artillery strikes as well as partisan attacks to destroy key Russian ammunition dumps, logistical bases and command posts ….”