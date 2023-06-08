JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russians Are Unraveling Before Our Eyes; A wave of fresh humiliations has the Kremlin struggling to control the narrative” – Foreign Policy/ Alexey Kovalev

“[After militant incursions into Russian territory,] [c]ombined with … Moscow drone attack[s], it’s now clear … Russia’s war has come home to roost … The Ukrainians have also been stepping up their drone attacks on oil refineries, airfields, and other critical sites deep inside Russia. … [T]he Russians seem to be unraveling. … [such as with] the bitter conflict between Wagner Group chief … Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry. … Russians firing on each other, private mercenaries capturing a high-ranking officer of their own country’s army — it all begins to feel a bit like a disintegrating state. Even if the Moscow drone attacks and cross-border incursions do not have much of an impact on the general course of the war, their psychological effect on Russia has been devastating [even with regard to particular moments on state-controlled media]. … Amid the panic, some members of Russia’s extreme nationalist right … heaping vicious abuse on … Shoigu … Gerasimov, and other top brass …. [also] have begun … directly attack[ing] Putin …. Where is Putin as Russians unravel? … [After] Moscow drone attack[s], he first went silent [then focused mostly on other subjects or broad rhetorical concepts at a hasty media appearance later in the day] ….”