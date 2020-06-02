JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russians Are Angry, but Putin’s Foes Struggle to Seize the Moment” – New York Times/ Anton Troianovski
“The main opposition leader, Aleksei A. Navalny, has seen his YouTube audience triple during the coronavirus crisis. But street protest, his most potent weapon, is off the table.”
“… Many Russians are enraged with the Kremlin over its botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic. … Putin’s approval rating … is at its lowest ebb since 1999, when he was a lowly prime minister. … Navalny’s [YouTube] audience … tripled as the virus took hold. But .. the country’s beleaguered opposition … finds itself on the back foot. Its proven approach to effecting change – mass street protest – will not be viable for the foreseeable future [amidst the Covid-19 coronavirus public health emergency] ….”
