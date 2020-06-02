JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russians Are Angry, but Putin’s Foes Struggle to Seize the Moment” – New York Times/ Anton Troianovski

“… Many Russians are enraged with the Kremlin over its botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic. … Putin’s approval rating … is at its lowest ebb since 1999, when he was a lowly prime minister. … Navalny’s [YouTube] audience … tripled as the virus took hold. But .. the country’s beleaguered opposition … finds itself on the back foot. Its proven approach to effecting change – mass street protest – will not be viable for the foreseeable future [amidst the Covid-19 coronavirus public health emergency] ….”