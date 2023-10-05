JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Troops Cede Ground and Strike Back, Frustrating Ukraine’s Counteroffensive” – New York Times
“Military analysts say that Russian commanders have been using a tactic known as ‘elastic defense’ to prevent Ukraine from holding villages and other positions as staging grounds for future attacks.”
“… Russian forces pull back to a second line of positions, encouraging Ukrainian troops to advance … then strike back when … opposing forces are vulnerable — … moving across open ground or … arriv[ing] at … recently abandoned [former] Russian positions. The goal is to prevent Ukrainian troops from actually securing a position and using it as a base for further advances [as] in … Robotyne …. This [Russian] tactic [reportedly] is just one of several factors … imped[ing] more rapid progress … [along with] … dense minefields, networks of [Russian] trenches and tank barriers, and the reluctance of [Ukraine’s] NATO allies to supply advanced fighter jets and longer-range weapons sooner ….”
