JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian State TV Guest Calls for Putin’s Removal” – Newsweek

“… [A] Russian state television [anchor] … quickly interrupted … opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin after he suggested … Putin be ousted …. [O]n the [NTV] program Mesto Vstrechi (Meeting Place), Nadezhdin, who has opposed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, said that under the current political regime … ‘there is no way for us to come back to Europe.’ ‘We simply have to choose different authorities to govern the country that would stop this story with Ukraine’ …. He believed that a different government would allow Russia to ‘build relations’ with European countries and ‘everything will come back into place.’ … Nadezhdin said that in 2024 there would be a presidential election in Russia, and that ‘we need to choose somebody else, and not Putin. Everything will be good then.’ …”