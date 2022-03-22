JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian population divided over war, tens of thousands seek exile in neighboring countries, expert says” – Fox

“Russians are split over the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, and tens of thousands of Russians have already sought exile in neighboring countries, [according to] a leading scholar on Russian studies[,] … Marlene Laruelle, who heads the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com She said the sanctions have also already started to affect the general population and warned that … Putin may punish the citizen[ry] if he faces significant dissent. … ‘The Russian population is very divided toward the war,’ …. She said a [Russian] poll … during the first days of the war showed 60% support … but cautioned that it’s likely much lower. ‘They are supporting what they are told with the war and on the Russian state media’ …. ‘If people knew really about the violence, about the attacks against civilians, I think they will be probably largely less supportive.’ …”