JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Officials Unnerved by Ukraine Bloodshed Are Contacting CIA, Agency Says; Russian-language video on Telegram aims at Russians ‘on the fence’” – WSJ

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections, Spies, Spy Allegations, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations

“Russian-language video on Telegram aims at Russians ‘on the fence'”

The Wall Street Journal reports:

“The [CIA’s] semipublic campaign to convince Russians disaffected by the war in Ukraine to spy for Washington has borne fruit, CIA officials said … as the spy agency released a new video aimed directly at Russian government officials. File Photo of CIA Seal on FloorSince last fall, the CIA and [FBI] have used social[]media … and public appearances to encourage Russians angered by … Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to contact them — and have provided what they say are secure Internet channels to do so. … The video was explicitly designed not to be seen as fomenting [] Putin’s overthrow or Russia’s destabilization, [an] official involved in the effort said. …”

[The tweet, in turn, links to this YouTube playlist:]

 

Click here for: “Russian Officials Unnerved by Ukraine Bloodshed Are Contacting CIA, Agency Says; Russian-language video on Telegram aims at Russians ‘on the fence’” – Wall Street Journal/ Warren P. Strobel


[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , ,