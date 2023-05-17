JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Officials Unnerved by Ukraine Bloodshed Are Contacting CIA, Agency Says; Russian-language video on Telegram aims at Russians ‘on the fence’” – WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports:

“The [CIA’s] semipublic campaign to convince Russians disaffected by the war in Ukraine to spy for Washington has borne fruit, CIA officials said … as the spy agency released a new video aimed directly at Russian government officials. Since last fall, the CIA and [FBI] have used social[]media … and public appearances to encourage Russians angered by … Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to contact them — and have provided what they say are secure Internet channels to do so. … The video was explicitly designed not to be seen as fomenting [] Putin’s overthrow or Russia’s destabilization, [an] official involved in the effort said. …”