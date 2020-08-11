JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee calls Belarus’ election results a hoax” – bne Intellinews

Belarus, JRL NewsBlog
Russian State Duma Building file photo

“… Putin was amongst the first of a handful of foreign leaders to call and congratulate … Lukashenko on his ‘victory’ in last weekend’s presidential election [in Belarus], but MPs in the Russian Duma said the results were faked and the official numbers are a hoax,] [t]he … elections … Alyaksandr Lukeshenko file photoheld in an ‘atmosphere of total falsification, so [that] their results are questionable,’ according to the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin ….”Map of Belarus and Environs, adapted from images at cia.gov

Click here for: “Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin and head of the Duma’s foreign relations committee calls Belarus’ election results a hoax” – bne Intellinews

[Lukashenko photo is file photo from another year]

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , ,