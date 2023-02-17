JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine as Kyiv Warns of Anniversary Barrage; Moscow has increased aircraft deployment recently, U.K. says” – WSJ

“… Ukraine has been steeling itself for stepped-up Russian offensives … in the east and south, and the likelihood of new attacks … mark[ing] the anniversary of the invasion on Feb. 24. … Ukraine [reportedly] has already had to deal with volleys of more than 100 rockets in a single day, and that it would do so again. … The U.K. Defense Ministry said … Russia has recently increased its deployment of aircraft in support of its war in Ukraine, but that its air force has significantly underperformed throughout the war. Russia’s air force has been stymied by Ukrainian air defenses and the need to disperse planes due to continued attacks by Ukraine on air bases inside Russia …”