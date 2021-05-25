JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Military Seeks to Outmuscle U.S. in Arctic” – Wall Street Journal

“… [N]ew and refurbished bases [are] meant to service the Kremlin’s ambitions in the resource-rich Arctic. … combined to form a new military district … under … the Northern Fleet, Russia’s foremost Arctic naval force[] … [with fleet] headquarters … on the Kola Bay, near … Arctic city … Murmansk …. The goal is to project Russian power in a region where Washington is lagging. … As polar ice recedes, oil and gas reserves … [and] new sea routes [] have become more accessible … Moscow has moved to consolidate control over a region it sees as vital to Russia’s economic future. … [f]or Moscow, … the last geopolitical battleground where it holds the advantage against Washington and Beijing, … [who] are trying to expand there. …”