JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Grand Strategy: Rhetoric and Reality” – RAND
“… six key elements of Russia’s stated grand strategy … [given] closer examination [included]: the linkage between internal and external threats, the nature of Russia’s role in its immediate neighborhood, concepts about the future of warfare, expeditionary requirements for Russia’s military, Moscow’s objectives vis-à-vis the West, and Russia’s declared prioritization of engagement with non-Western powers. …”
Embedded version follows below, or click here for: “Russian Grand Strategy: Rhetoric and Reality” – RAND
You must log in to post a comment.