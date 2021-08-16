JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Grand Strategy: Rhetoric and Reality” – RAND

Map of Commonwealth of Independent States, European Portion

“… six key elements of Russia’s stated grand strategy … [given] closer examination [included]: the linkage between internal and external threats, the nature of Russia’s role in its immediate neighborhood, concepts about the future of warfare, expeditionary requirements for Russia’s military, Moscow’s objectives vis-à-vis the West, and Russia’s declared prioritization of engagement with non-Western powers. …”

Embedded version follows below, or click here for: “Russian Grand Strategy: Rhetoric and Reality” – RAND

