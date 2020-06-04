JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian government presents National Recovery Plan to President Putin” – bne Intellinews

Budget, Coronavirus, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
Cash, Calculator, Pen

“… Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has presented the National Recovery Plan to … Putin … [with] a launch at the beginning of July. … [T]he government has rolled out two economic support packages, worth RUB3.1 trillion ($42.1bn), or 2.8% of GDP. The RUB7.3 trillion final recovery plan was cut from the previously reported RUB8 trillion plan … includ[ing] the two packages already announced. … Mishustin … himself has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) … [He says] the plan will be rolled out in three stages: stabilisation of the economy by end-2020, recovery by 2Q20 and growth by 4Q21. …”

