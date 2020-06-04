JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian government presents National Recovery Plan to President Putin” – bne Intellinews

“… Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has presented the National Recovery Plan to … Putin … [with] a launch at the beginning of July. … [T]he government has rolled out two economic support packages, worth RUB3.1 trillion ($42.1bn), or 2.8% of GDP. The RUB7.3 trillion final recovery plan was cut from the previously reported RUB8 trillion plan … includ[ing] the two packages already announced. … Mishustin … himself has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) … [He says] the plan will be rolled out in three stages: stabilisation of the economy by end-2020, recovery by 2Q20 and growth by 4Q21. …”