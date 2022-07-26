JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian foreign minister seeks to bolster alliances during Africa tour” – Financial Times
“Sergei Lavrov aims to combat idea that Ukraine invasion has caused higher food and fertiliser prices.”
“… Lavrov’s tour of Egypt, Republic of Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia comes as African countries struggle with soaring food and fertiliser prices. … [T]he west has sought to isolate Moscow over [Ukraine]… [yet] the welcome [Lavrov] has received has shown the strength of [Russia’s] influence …. 17 African countries abstained from a [March] UN General Assembly vote to condemn [Russia’s] invasion of Ukraine. Eight … were absent. One voted against. … Moscow has … built up a thriving arms and security business in several countries, and sent mercenaries to the Sahel and mining groups to the likes of Sudan and Central African Republic. …”
For its part, the United States is planning a Washington summit of African leaders for December of this year as a part of American efforts to bolster U.S.-African ties. Russia intends to host a similar summit next year.
