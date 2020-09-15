JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian excess deaths over summer outstrip COVID toll by more than 3 to 1” – Reuters/ Maria Tsvetkova

Coronavirus, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics
Covid-19 Coronavirus file photo, adapted from image at cdc.gov

“The number of excess deaths in Russia between May and July was more than three times higher than the official coronavirus toll, recent government data show, a discrepancy some experts say raises questions about the accuracy of Moscow’s counting.  … [D]ata released by … Rosstat … show … 57,800 excess deaths between May and July, … peak of the outbreak. … calculated … comparing fatalities over those three months in 2020 with the average number of May-July deaths between 2015 and 2019. Alexei Raksha, a demographer who worked for Rosstat until this summer, said the jump … illustrated the real [Covid-19] toll … that authorities had reported only some of the deaths publicly. …”

