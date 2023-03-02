JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian envoy says nuclear powers may clash over Ukraine” – AP
“… Speaking at the U.N. conference on disarmament, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the U.S. and its allies for openly declaring the goal of defeating Russia in a ‘hybrid’ war …. Ryabkov warned that ‘the U.S. and NATO policy of fueling the conflict in Ukraine’ and their ‘increasing involvement in the military confrontation is fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences.’ He emphasized that … Putin’s move to suspend the 2010 New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms pact with the U.S.[,] came in response to the U.S. and NATO action on Ukraine. …”
