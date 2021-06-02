JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian elite hope Biden summit will boost foreign ties” – Financial Times

File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

“Better western relations are high on the wishlist at annual St. Petersburg forum, the country’s answer to Davos.”

“… Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva … June 16 … at a summit pitched at ‘normalising’ relations between the west and Moscow. Ties have steadily eroded … the past seven years because of allegations of Russian election meddling, tit-for-tat sanctions and diplomatic expulsions, the conflict in Ukraine and … Moscow’s support for … Belarus after it forced a passenger plane to land and arrested a dissident …. File Photo of Vladimir Putin at Podium with United Russia Logo, GesturingPutin has stood by … Lukashenko, hosting him … and agreeing to … $500m in loans to Minsk, in response to [EU and U.S.] sanctions ….”

Click here for: “Russian elite hope Biden summit will boost foreign ties: Better western relations are high on the wishlist at annual St. Petersburg forum, the country’s answer to Davos” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy

