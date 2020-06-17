JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian disinformation operation relied on forgeries, fake posts on 300 platforms, new report says” – Washington Post/ Ellen Nakashima, Craig Timberg

“Russian operatives used online forgeries, fake blog posts and more than 300 social media platforms to undermine opponents and spin disinformation about perceived enemies throughout the world, including in the United States, according to a new report …. The list of figures that operatives targeted over six years of persistent, wide-ranging activity reads like an enemies list for … Putin: Ukraine’s government, the World Anti-Doping Agency, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, French President Emmanuel Macron and former U.S. secretary of state and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The claims[ are] detailed in the report by research firm Graphika ….”