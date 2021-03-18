JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian-Chinese pact to explore the moon is another sign the U.S. must change its approach to Moscow” – CNBC/ Frederick Kempe

China, JRL NewsBlog, Space, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Surface of Moon with Earth in Distance, adapted from NASA image

“… Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, signed an agreement with the Chinese National Space Administration[] to create an International Scientific Lunar Station ‘with open access to all interested nations and international partners[,]’ … the most dramatic sign yet that Moscow sees its space future with China and not the United States, further underscoring … growing strategic alignment with Beijing. … File Photo of Beijing Temple, adapted from image at lbl.gov[and] an apparent rebuke of NASA’s invitation for Russia to join the [U.S. lunar] Artemis project ….”

Click here for: "Russian-Chinese pact to explore the moon is another sign the U.S. must change its approach to Moscow" – CNBC/ Frederick Kempe

 

