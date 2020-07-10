JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Authorities Are Targeting Journalists, Historians and Activists. The Rest of Us Could Be Next” – Moscow Times/ Ilya Klishin

“… A type of semantic uncertainty — … [with] repression, but not against everyone, and only enough to warrant the occasional critical post … or attendance at a protest … — has reigned in Russia for years …. [I]t’s not clear exactly what has really changed, other than that Putin can remain in office until 2036. But for some reason, the siloviki suddenly redoubled their activity once the voting had ended … things feel different. … Every day, without interruption, brings more searches, detentions, arrests and criminal charges. What’s going on? Nobody knows, but this time it really is scary. … Worse, the borders are closed due to the pandemic. There is nowhere to flee to, and the search and detentions just keep coming. … Maybe there is no deeper logic behind all of this than the desire to intimidate the population, to instill terror …. They always come for someone. …”