JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia warns West: Don’t test our patience” – Reuters/ Guy Faulconbridge

“Russia … warned the West that there would be a tough military response to any further attack on Russian territory, accusing the United States and its key allies of undermining European security by openly inciting Ukraine to assault Russia. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands … displaced millions more and raised fears of the most serious confrontation between Russia and the United States since … 1962 …. Russia has [recently alleged] … a series of attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russian regions … border[ing] Ukraine, and has warned … such attacks risk … significant escalation. Ukraine has not directly accepted responsibility but says the incidents are payback, while Russia has taken umbrage at statements … NATO[‘s] Britain that it is legitimate for Ukraine to target Russian logistics. …”