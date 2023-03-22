VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia-Ukraine War Threatens to Trigger New Nuclear Arms Race” – WSJ

“… Putin said last month that Moscow was suspending application of … New START … one of the last arms-control treaties still operating[,] … limit[ing] … strategic nuclear weapons deployed by Russia and the U.S. His announcement follows repeated thinly veiled threats [about Russia’s] … readiness to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Some experts say Russia’s use of nuclear-capable missiles to deliver conventional warheads in Ukraine has complicated … future arms-control negotiations while … ice-cold relations between Washington and Moscow have dimmed hopes that Russia and the U.S. can negotiate a replacement for New START … [before its previously planned expiration] in February 2026. … [S]ome see Russia’s suspension of New START as an opportunity for the U.S. to expand its nuclear heft … [while others] believe the U.S. should refrain from tearing up New START so long as Moscow abides by the warhead ceiling and let Russia take responsibility for either salvaging the treaty before 2026 or killing it. …” [video embedded below]