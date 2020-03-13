JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia to disinfect parliament chamber after lawmaker broke quarantine to hear Putin” – Reuters

“Russia is disinfecting its parliament chamber after a lawmaker ignored coronavirus quarantine to attend assembly sessions, including one where … Putin gave a speech. Sergei Katasonov, a member of the nationalist LDPR party, told Reuters he had ignored a requirement by Moscow authorities to self-isolate for 14 days after returning from France because he did not fully understand the risks. ‘Considering that we were checked at the airport I didn’t see a need for self-isolation’ ….Katasonov … attended a parliamentary session … Putin made an unexpected appearance to open the door to constitutional changes that would allow him to remain in power until 2036. …”