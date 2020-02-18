JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia to consider making ex-presidents immune from prosecution: RIA” – Reuters
“Russian presidents could be made immune from criminal prosecution once they leave office under proposed constitutional reforms …. The proposal, made by a parliamentary working group, comes after … Putin … announced sweeping reforms to the political system that would shift some powers away from the presidency. Putin’s initiatives, … followed by a government shake-up, are widely seen as a way to allow him to extend his grip on power after his term ends in 2024. …”
Click here for: “Russia to consider making ex-presidents immune from prosecution: RIA” – Reuters
You must log in to post a comment.