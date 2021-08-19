JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia supports withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya” – AP

JRL NewsBlog, Mideast, North Africa, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Military
File Photo of Ancient Roman Arch in Libya Framing Minaret and Palm Trees, adapted from image at cia.gov

“… Lavrov said after the talks … with Najla Mangoush that the Libyan leadership ‘is forming a consultative mechanism … to formulate the concrete parameters’ under which … foreign forces will leave. Russia was among … foreign powers backing … warring sides in Libya’s conflict … [S]ome officials and media … alleg[ed] … Russian private military contractors took part in … fighting. … [Khalifa] Hifter launched [an unsuccessful 2019] military offensive to capture [Tripoli] …. backed by Egypt, the UAE, Russia and France, … his rivals … support[ed by] … Turkey, Qatar and Italy. The U.N. estimated … at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya [in December], including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians. …”

Click here for: “Russia supports withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya” – AP

 

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , ,