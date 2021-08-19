JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia supports withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya” – AP

“… Lavrov said after the talks … with Najla Mangoush that the Libyan leadership ‘is forming a consultative mechanism … to formulate the concrete parameters’ under which … foreign forces will leave. Russia was among … foreign powers backing … warring sides in Libya’s conflict … [S]ome officials and media … alleg[ed] … Russian private military contractors took part in … fighting. … [Khalifa] Hifter launched [an unsuccessful 2019] military offensive to capture [Tripoli] …. backed by Egypt, the UAE, Russia and France, … his rivals … support[ed by] … Turkey, Qatar and Italy. The U.N. estimated … at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya [in December], including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians. …”