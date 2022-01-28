JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Standoff Prompts Europe to Enlist U.S. Help Securing Gas” – WSJ

“… U.S. and European officials are racing to find short-term alternatives to refill depleted [European gas] reserves. More than two-dozen tankers are en route from the U.S. to Europe, lured by high [EU] gas prices …. Another 33 tankers that haven’t yet confirmed their destinations [reportedly] are likely to mainly head [to Europe] as well [but would replace only a portion of Russian supplies] …. [The United States and European allies already are pushing U.S. buyers elsewhere to allow shipments already paid for to be rerouted to Europe.] The efforts … attempt to weaken … Moscow’s strongest leverage over Europe: … [Europe’s] biggest and easiest source of gas flows from Russia through a network of pipelines that cross Belarus and Ukraine. …”