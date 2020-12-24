JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia sets records for virus cases, deaths; According to a survey, only 38% of Russians are planning to get inoculated against the coronavirus” – AFP

“Russia … registered record numbers for [coronavirus] daily infections and deaths … as the country avoids reimposing a … lockdown. … [T]he country’s caseload … [of] 2,963,688 [] [is] the [world’s] fourth-highest …. They also registered … total fatalities … [of] 53,096 since the [pandemic’s] beginning …. [amidst] concerns … authorities could be downplaying the scale …. Data … [from] the country’s statistics service earlier this month indicated excess deaths of nearly 165,000 year-on-year between March and October, suggesting virus deaths could be much higher. Officials … also registered a record number of new infections in … [Russian outbreak epicenter] Moscow … ….”