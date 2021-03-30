JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia seizes on Suez blockage to promote merits of Arctic route” – Financial Times

“[Seizing upon the recent Suez Canal blockage] Russia has been reminding Europe of … [Russia’s] northern sea route to Asia along its Arctic coast … responsible for 33 [million tons] of cargo last year, [compared with] more than 3 [millions tons] … daily [through the Suez Canal]. …. [Y]ear-round [northern sea route] navigation is not expected until 2025-2030 and climate risks remain …. Demand for [Trans-Siberian Russian] railway cargo shipments … has already increased …. Moscow also … remind[ed] global energy markets [of] … unimpeded oil and gas deliveries. … [through] its extensive oil and gas pipelines network to Europe, Turkey and China …. The Suez blockage could also serve as a trump card for Russia’s Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. …”