JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia seizes on Suez blockage to promote merits of Arctic route” – Financial Times

Suez Canal and Environs Aerial File Photo, adapted from image at nasa.gov

“Moscow is busy highlighting the northern sea route and Nordstream as alternatives for world trade.”

“[Seizing upon the recent Suez Canal blockage] Russia has been reminding Europe of … [Russia’s] northern sea route to Asia along its Arctic coast … responsible for 33 [million tons] of cargo last year, [compared with] more than 3 [millions tons] … daily [through the Suez Canal]. …. [Y]ear-round [northern sea route] navigation is not expected until 2025-2030 and climate risks remain …. Demand for [Trans-Siberian Russian] railway cargo shipments … has already increased …. Moscow also … remind[ed] global energy markets [of] … unimpeded oil and gas deliveries. … [through] its extensive oil and gas pipelines network to Europe, Turkey and China …. The Suez blockage could also serve as a trump card for Russia’s Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. …”

Click here for: “Russia seizes on Suez blockage to promote merits of Arctic route; Moscow is busy highlighting the northern sea route and Nordstream as alternatives for world trade” – Financial Times/ Nastassia Astrasheuskaya

 

