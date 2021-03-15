JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Says Sputnik V Production Deals Reached in Key EU States” – AFP
“… Russia[] Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) [head] Kirill Dmitriev … [announced] ‘agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch … Sputnik V [production]’ … allow[ing] … Sputnik [vaccine supplies] to the European market ‘once … approval is granted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).’ If approved Sputnik would become the first non-Western coronavirus [vaccine] … certified for use across the 27-nation bloc. … Russia registered Sputnik V last August ahead of large-scale clinical trials, sparking concern among some experts … over the fast-track process. …”
