JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Says Many Coronavirus Patients Died of Other Causes. Some Disagree” – Reuters

“… [There have been] thousands of Russians infected with the novel coronavirus whose deaths have been put down to other causes.

Russia has registered the second highest number of infections globally, at 299,941 total cases, and 2,837 deaths. … a death rate of 1.88 per 100,000 …. The equivalent U.S. figure is 27.61 per 100,000 …. 52.45 in Britain. … [Epicenter] Moscow … has said … over 60% of [Moscow] deaths of people infected with the coronavirus … in April did not enter its death toll tally, and were put down instead to other causes. … Speaking anonymously, a Moscow-based pathologist said that making a clear distinction between the two was virtually impossible. ….”