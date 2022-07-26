JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Says It Will Quit the International Space Station After 2024” – New York Times
“… [N]ew [Roscosmos] head [Yuri Borisov] announced … Tuesday [during a meeting with Putin] that Russia will leave the International Space Station after its current commitment expires at the end of 2024. … Putin’s response: ‘Good.’ … NASA did not immediately respond …. Speaking from orbit … [NASA astronaut] Kjell Lindgren … said nothing had yet changed up there. … Whether the station can operate without Russia’s involvement … is uncertain. … [It] consists of two [interconnected] sections, one led by NASA, the other by Russia. … Much of the power … comes from NASA’s solar panels … [T]he Russians provide propulsion to periodically raise the orbit. …”
