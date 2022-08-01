JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia ‘Running Out of Steam,’ ‘Growing Desperate’ in Ukraine War: Experts” – Newsweek

“[UK] [o]fficials … said Friday … Russia is ‘running out of steam’ and ‘growing desperate’ … that the ‘illegal invasion’ … has ‘backfired on the Kremlin.’ … [T]he [UK] Ministry of Defence stated … tens of thousands of Russian troops have been killed or wounded … that Russia is ‘resorting to hiring convicts and recruiting from Russia’s poorest areas’ … to find more soldiers. … ‘[S]everal thousand … [Russian] front line armoured vehicles have been destroyed’ … [Russia] has been ‘forced into a greater reliance on old Soviet-era equipment, [e.g.,] personnel carriers offering limited protection, and tanks last produced in 1973.’ ‘Its campaign is grinding, incredibly inefficient and leaves huge destruction in its wake’ … [I]ncreasing[] [Russian] [use of] ‘older, less-precise missiles for strikes[] [is] killing and injuring innocent people.’ ‘… [O]utdated tactics … [signal] Russia’s desperation amid … equipment shortages and tactical deficiencies’ … ‘Putin’s war is built on lies. Russia will not win this conflict.’ …”