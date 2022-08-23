JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia rules out peace deal to end Ukraine war” – Financial Times
“Ambassador Gennady Gatilov warns Moscow expects a prolonged conflict.”
“Moscow sees no possibility of a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine and expects a long conflict, a senior Russian diplomat has warned …. Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva … [said] the UN should … play[] a bigger role in attempts to end the conflict and accused the U.S. and … NATO countries of pressing Ukraine to walk away from negotiations. There would be no direct talks between Putin and … Zelenskyy, he said. … Bilateral ceasefire negotiations broke down after evidence … of [Russian] war crimes [denied by Russia] …. The UN and Turkey have sought to act as intermediaries … brokering the deal on Ukraine’s grain exports. … “
Click here for: “Russia rules out peace deal to end Ukraine war; Ambassador Gennady Gatilov warns Moscow expects a prolonged conflict” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy
