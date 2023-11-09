JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia reportedly is using Ukrainian POWs to fight in their homeland on Moscow’s side” – AP/ Emma Burrows
“Russia is sending Ukrainian prisoners of war to the front lines … to fight on Moscow’s side [against Ukraine] … Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported … Tuesday[, alleging that] the soldiers swore allegiance to Russia … join[ing] the battalion, [instituted] last month. [AP] could not immediately confirm the [report’s] authenticity …. Ukrainian military and human rights officials as well as the Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment …. [S]uch actions [reportedly] would … violat[e] … Geneva Conventions relating to … POWs, which forbids them from being exposed to combat or … working in unhealthy or dangerous conditions — coerced or not. …”