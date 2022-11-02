JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports” – AP/ Andrew Meldrum, Susan Fraser
“Diplomatic efforts salvaged a wartime agreement … allow[ing] Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets, with Russia saying Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. … Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack, which some Ukrainian officials blamed on Russian soldiers mishandling their own weapons. … In Ukraine on Wednesday, thousands of homes in the Kyiv region and elsewhere [reportedly] remained without power … as Russian drone and artillery … continued to target … energy infrastructure. …”
