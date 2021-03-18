JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Recalls Its Ambassador to the U.S. for Consultations” – Wall Street Journal

“… [Russian Ambassador to the United States] Anatoly Antonov[‘s] … summon[ing] to Moscow came … after a U.S. intelligence report … accus[ing] … Putin of … a wide-ranging influence operation to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election …. Antonov was … previously … deputy foreign minister … for military and political security. … [T]he … [U.S.] [in early March] imposed sanctions against Russia for trying to assassinate … Navalny … a charge [the Kremlin] vehemently denies. … In 2018, the U.S. and Europe expelled more than 130 Russian diplomats for the [assassination] attempt … [on] Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a military-grade nerve agent in the U.K. … [Russia retaliated] expelling U.S. and European diplomats and closing the [American] consulate in St. Petersburg.”