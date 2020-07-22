JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia races for vaccine as Covid-19 nonchalance spreads” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy

“… Having rapidly manufactured a sense of calm to hold … Putin’s vote … grant[ing] him the right to remain in office … 12 years longer than previously[,] the Kremlin … now pin[s] … hopes on a fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine … to stop the virus from continuing to spread … and inflicting further damage on [Russia’s] struggling economy. Designed in a state-run disease laboratory … financed by the country’s national wealth fund, Russia’s most promising vaccine prototype is being rushed through clinical trials in an attempt to begin mass production … and … inoculat[ions]… in … autumn. … [T]he country’s total infections and deaths continue to grow. … the world’s fourth-highest after the U.S., Brazil and India. …”