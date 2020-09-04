JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Publishes Virus Vaccine Results, Weeks After Approval” – AP

“Russian scientists have belatedly published first results from early trials into the experimental Sputnik V vaccine, which received government approval last month but drew considerable criticism from experts, as the shots had only been tested on several dozen people before being more widely administered. In a [Lancet] report … [vaccine] developers … said it appeared to be safe and to prompt an antibody response in all 40 people tested in the second phase … within three weeks. However … participants were only followed for 42 days, the … sample was small and there was no placebo or control vaccine …. One part … included only men … [T]he study mostly involved people in their 20s and 30s … [It]t is unclear how the vaccine might work in older populations most at risk ….”