JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia presses counter-counteroffensive in northeast Ukraine” – Washington Post

“… Russia has launched ferocious attacks in eastern Ukraine … ramping up … efforts to encircle … Avdiivka in the Donetsk region and pummeling the area around … formerly occupied … Kupyansk and Lyman. Moscow’s reinforced positions and renewed attacks at these strategic points … are forcing Ukraine to defend swaths of territory … occupied for months after Russia’s invasion in February 2022 and then liberated roughly a year ago. Some of the most intense fighting is … near Kupyansk … on the Oskil River … 25 miles from the [Russian] border …. Ukrainian commanders and officials … along the eastern front said … Russia … noticeably bolstered its forces in recent weeks … [with] new, fresh brigades — including elite forces and ‘Storm Z’ unit[] … prisoner battalions. The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, said the situation had ‘worsened significantly’ ….”