JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia needs a respite, so the West must help Ukraine fight on” – The Economist

“The rocket that landed in Poland on November 15th, killing two people, was … not … from Russia. But the Ukrainian interceptor which fell to the ground would never have been launched were it not for Russia’s brutal aerial assault on Ukraine that day — its biggest barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure so far. Russia is escalating because it is losing. The West must … intensify … support for Ukraine. … Russia’s army is in dire shape and on the retreat. Its withdrawal from Kherson … reflects a serious shortage of artillery ammunition. Precision munitions are running out, which is why … attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid rely on Iranian drones. … [E]ven as the seasons bring mud and bitter cold, Ukraine, well stocked with Western winter gear, will keep fighting. Russia needs a pause. It should not be given one. For Ukraine to press its advantage, it requires a steady supply of Western arms, ammunition and equipment. …”