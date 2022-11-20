JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia needs a respite, so the West must help Ukraine fight on” – The Economist

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“The mishap in Poland should concentrate minds on tackling the cause of the conflict”

“The rocket that landed in Poland on November 15th, killing two people, was … not … from Russia. But the Ukrainian interceptor which fell to the ground would never have been launched were it not for Russia’s brutal aerial assault on Ukraine that day — its biggest barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure so far. Russia is escalating because it is losing. The West must … intensify … support for Ukraine. … Russia’s army is in dire shape and on the retreat. Its withdrawal from Kherson … reflects a serious shortage of artillery ammunition. Precision munitions are running out, which is why … attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid rely on Iranian drones. … [E]ven as the seasons bring mud and bitter cold, Ukraine, well stocked with Western winter gear, will keep fighting. Russia needs a pause. It should not be given one. For Ukraine to press its advantage, it requires a steady supply of Western arms, ammunition and equipment. …”

