JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia must be punished for its war crimes” – The Hill/ Walter C. Clemens, Jr.

“Reports that Russian forces have systematically looted Ukrainian museums drives home the reality that … Putin’s policies mirror those of … Hitler. …. Like rape, torture and murder, some of those actions could be blamed on lack of direction from military leaders, but repeated missile attacks on civilian dwellings and infrastructure can only be due to high-level strategic planning. … If Putin’s policies are like Hitler’s, they should be punished accordingly. It is unthinkable that Russia’s leaders would not be tried by an international tribunal for war crimes. It is also unthinkable that Russia — the country — is not compelled to pay more than $1 trillion for the damage it has inflicted on Ukraine. Neither event can happen until the present leadership is replaced. … Ukraine should continue its fight to drive all Russian forces from its territories. NATO should expand aid …. Tanks, armored fighting vehicles, and anti-aircraft systems are defensive weapons to expel an invader. …”