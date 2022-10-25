JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Moves to Defend Kherson Against Ukraine’s Advance Before Winter” – WSJ

“… Russia [is] withdraw[ing] elite troops from Kherson and bring[ing] … sizable reinforcements largely comprising mobilized soldiers …. Both armies are girding for … winter, which will affect health and morale … diminish the effectiveness of weapons and intelligence-gathering and multiply … logistical difficulties …. Russia has opened up a second arena … systemically attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with drones and missiles … leaving large parts of major cities without power for long stretches … prompting authorities to urge residents to limit … consumption. Ukrain[e’s] military intelligence chief … said [Ukraine] … shot down 222 of 330 Iranian-made suicide drones deployed by Russia … 86% of Ukrainians believe their country should continue its armed struggle instead of negotiating …. The [British] Defense Ministry … said Shahed-136 drones in use by Russia have become a substitute weapon of choice in … attacks on infrastructure due to … cheap cost and Moscow’s dwindling supply of high-precision missiles. …”