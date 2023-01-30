JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia May Run Out of Missiles in Three Months: Intelligence Report” – Newsweek

“Russia may not have enough missiles to continue conducting massive strikes against Ukraine for more than three months …. Estonia’s Intelligence Chief Margo Grosberg said that based on Russia’s current capability for producing precision-guided munitions, it could continue to carry out the missile strikes … for three to four more month …. [His] ‘more pessimistic’ outlook is … six to nine more months …. How long the attacks will ultimately last depends on how many precision-guided munitions Russia had before the start of the war … — estimated to be around 2,500 missiles — and … continued production … Grosberg said. … [Meanwhile,] Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov … said … earlier this month that Russian forces only had 90 Iranian-made drones ….”