JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Making Slow Progress in Bid to Cut Off Ukrainian Forces; Russian advance has so far failed to make decisive breakthrough in second phase of the war” – WSJ

“Russia’s military is gradually seizing more territory in Ukraine’s east … apparent[ly] aim [ing] … [to] cut[] off Ukrainian forces. But Ukrainian and Western officials and analysts say Moscow’s progress is slow and yet to achieve a decisive breakthrough. … [A]ny success in severing Ukrainian units’ supply lines may not be decisive … as Russian forces would be vulnerable to Ukrainian counterattacks and … tough urban fighting. Moscow [reportedly] … seek[s] a quick advance before Ukraine [can] transfer new and rejuvenated units to the east, bolstered by heavy weapons … [from] the West …. Ukrainian officials say Russia is suffering heavy losses. The Pentagon said … more than half of the 90 howitzers it recently pledged to Ukraine had been delivered. … [A] Ukrainian presidential adviser[] said that by the end of May, [sufficient] arms would have arrived … to change the balance of forces on the front. …”