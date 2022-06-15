JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia likely to seize all of Luhansk in coming weeks, U.S. official says” – Washington Post

“Russia is likely to seize control of the entire Luhansk region … within a few weeks, a senior U.S. defense official said, as Ukraine sustains heavy casualties and its supplies of ammunition dwindle. … [That] would leave Russia short of its … [goal] of capturing all of Luhansk and Donetsk, … the Donbas …. But it would still … [be] a win for Russian forces and create a new de facto front line that could last for some time. … Ukrainian and Western officials fear Moscow intends to annex the captured areas. … Russia has taken a number of … measures to exert administrative and cultural control over … [occupied] Ukrainian regions …. But occupation authorities [reportedly] still struggle to provide basic services, including medical care ….”