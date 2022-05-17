JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia learns a hard lesson about the folly of war; Great powers usually come off worse when they invade smaller countries” – Financial Times

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine
European Portion of Commonwealth of Independent States

“… Moscow’s military is bogged down and has taken heavy losses. Russia’s international isolation is getting worse … Finland and Sweden are planning to join Nato. … [E]ven a war against a smaller, weaker neighbour can go badly wrong. Larger conflicts invite disaster. Even nominal victory can leave your economy and society in a ruinous condition. … [H]istorian AJP Taylor … concluded: ‘Though the object of being a Great Power is to be able to fight a Great War, the only way of remaining a Great Power is not to fight one.’ …  Putin presided over a decade-long military build-up … then launched a war to reassert Russia’s status as a great power. … Russia is likely to emerge … poorer, weaker and greatly diminished. Putin’s war is not just a crime. It is also a mistake.”

Click here for: “Russia learns a hard lesson about the folly of war; Great powers usually come off worse when they invade smaller countries” – Financial Times/  Gideon Rachman

 

Leave a comment

= Back to the Top =