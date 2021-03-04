JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Leans On Twitter to Delete Content; Accusations by communications regulator could subject platform to fines” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove, Ann M. Simmons, Nonna Fomenko

“Russia’s communications watchdog accused Twitter … of violating Russian law … failing to delete banned content …, putting more pressure on a platform used by Kremlin opposition activists …. [The Russian government asserts that] [i]f the company fails to remove the content it could face fines of $100,000 or more …. [and for] a second offense, the fine is increased to one-fifth of … total annual revenue …. Moscow’s attitude toward social media shifted … when [] Putin signed the Sovereign Internet Law … allow[ing] Russia to … cut itself off from the global internet … one of the first countries apart from China to attempt to take control of the internet on a national level. … Putin [in 2019] signed a bill allowing for a fine of around $13,500 to $81,000 for violating data-localization regulations ….”