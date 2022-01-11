JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia keeps Iran waiting on advanced weapons” – Asia Times
“Moscow could once again be dangling a defense deal in front of Tehran to get what it wants elsewhere.”
“When Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits Russia … he is expected to seek … sophisticated weapons to counter potential Israeli air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. … [H]e may come away … somewhat disappointed. … With talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal in the balance and the U.S. and Russia jostling … over … Ukraine, Moscow could once again be dangling a weapons deal in front of Tehran to get what it wants elsewhere. … Besides the Su-35, Tehran is … interested in Russia’s Yak-130 training jets, T-90 tanks, … advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems, and K-300P Bastion mobile coastal defense missile systems. …”
You must log in to post a comment.