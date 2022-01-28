JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands” – Reuters

Europe, EU, JRL NewsBlog, Military, NATO, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… The nuanced Kremlin reaction made clear that Russia was not rejecting the U.S. and NATO responses out of hand or closing the door to diplomacy. … [W]ritten U.S. and NATO responses were not made public, but both had already rejected [various] demands while expressing willingness to engage on other issues such as arms control, confidence-building measures and limits on the size and scope of military exercises. … Ukrainian, Russian, German and French diplomats discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine in Paris … and agreed more talks should be held in Berlin in two weeks. …”

Click here for: “Russia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands” – Reuters/Dmitry Antonov, Tom Balmforth

 

Leave a comment