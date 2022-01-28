JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands” – Reuters
“… The nuanced Kremlin reaction made clear that Russia was not rejecting the U.S. and NATO responses out of hand or closing the door to diplomacy. … [W]ritten U.S. and NATO responses were not made public, but both had already rejected [various] demands while expressing willingness to engage on other issues such as arms control, confidence-building measures and limits on the size and scope of military exercises. … Ukrainian, Russian, German and French diplomats discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine in Paris … and agreed more talks should be held in Berlin in two weeks. …”
Click here for: “Russia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands” – Reuters/Dmitry Antonov, Tom Balmforth
